Police respond to report of weapon at Rincon/University HS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a report of a weapon on campus at Rincon/University High School Wednesday.

According to a message sent to the schools' families by Rincon/University administration, police responded and found the item.

Rincon and University share campus infrastructure at 421 N. Arcadia Ave.

"The situation has been contained and there is no threat to the campus," the message said.

The message continued that TUSD School Safety and police would remain on campus the rest of the day.

