Police respond to Instagram threat made to Rincon HS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a threat to Rincon High School made via Instagram.

According to a message sent to parents, the threat referenced the date Dec. 2.

Police will have an increased presence on campus.

A similar threat was made to another Tucson high school Tuesday, the Rincon message said.

A Tucson police spokesperson told KGUN 9 via email that an open investigation is underway.

"We do have an open investigation underway. We will have a police presence on campus," the spokesperson said. "We do take threats to schools seriously and are working with TUSD to take extra precautions and ensure the safety of the students and staff."

The school is located at 421 N. Arcadia Ave.

Here is the message the school sent parents:

Dear Rincon Families,



It has been brought to the attention of Rincon administration that a threat to the school referencing December 2nd was posted on Instagram a little over half an hour ago. We have notified the Tucson Police Department who is currently on campus. In speaking with the police, a similar threat was made regarding another Tucson high school, yesterday. An investigation is under way and the matter is being treated seriously. As an added safety measure, Tucson police and school safety will have an added presence on our campus.



If you or your child have any further information about who may have made the threat, please report it by replying to this message or send an email to the principal at Alissa.Welch@tusd1.org.

