Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Friday crash near Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck involving a pedestrian Friday.

Police say the crash happened near Grant Road and 11th Avenue.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the area of W. Grant Rd. & N. 11th Ave as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Eastbound Grant will be shutdown.



Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xWSqYzPEis — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 1, 2022

Eastbound Grant was closed during the investigation. Speedway worked as an alternate.

----

