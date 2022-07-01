Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Friday crash near Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck involving a pedestrian Friday.
Police say the crash happened near Grant Road and 11th Avenue.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) July 1, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the area of W. Grant Rd. & N. 11th Ave as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Eastbound Grant will be shutdown.
Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/xWSqYzPEis
Eastbound Grant was closed during the investigation. Speedway worked as an alternate.
