Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in Friday crash near Grant Road

Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck involving a pedestrian Friday.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 01, 2022
Police say the crash happened near Grant Road and 11th Avenue.

Eastbound Grant was closed during the investigation. Speedway worked as an alternate.
