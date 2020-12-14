Menu

Police: Pedestrian killed in Ajo Way hit-and-run

Tucson police investigated a deadly hit-and-run wreck on Ajo Way Monday.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 15:12:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The original version of this story had the incorrect day of the wreck.

Tucson police investigated a deadly hit-and-run wreck on Ajo Way Friday.

Police say a 62-year-old woman was killed in the 1300 block of West Ajo Way. A 56-year-old woman was also injured in the crash.

