Police: Pedestrian killed in Ajo Way hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The original version of this story had the incorrect day of the wreck.

Tucson police investigated a deadly hit-and-run wreck on Ajo Way Friday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Officers and detectives on scene investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, 1300 block of W Ajo Wy. Extended road closure for eastbound travel expected. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/FbxhilONfS — Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) December 12, 2020

Police say a 62-year-old woman was killed in the 1300 block of West Ajo Way. A 56-year-old woman was also injured in the crash.

