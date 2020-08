Police: Pedestrian killed in wreck at 12th and Valencia

Posted at 6:01 AM, Aug 11, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police investigated a deadly car wreck involving a pedestrian near 12th and Valencia Tuesday. Police said the intersection reopened by the 7 a.m. hour.

