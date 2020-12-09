Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Broadway Dec. 4

Tucson police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Broadway Dec. 4.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Dec 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-09 13:58:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Broadway Dec. 4.

Police say the wreck happened at about 7 p.m. that day in the 8100 block of East Broadway.

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, was crossing from south to north on Broadway east of North Maguire Avenue. The pedestrian died after being transported to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests or citations have been issued.

Those with information about the wreck should call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7