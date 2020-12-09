Police: Pedestrian hit, killed on Broadway Dec. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Broadway Dec. 4.

Police say the wreck happened at about 7 p.m. that day in the 8100 block of East Broadway.

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, was crossing from south to north on Broadway east of North Maguire Avenue. The pedestrian died after being transported to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests or citations have been issued.

Those with information about the wreck should call 88-CRIME.