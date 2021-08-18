Police: Pedestrian critically injured in Grant Road wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night near Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.
Tucson police say the man, a pedestrian, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
