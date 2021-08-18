Watch
Police: Pedestrian critically injured in Grant Road wreck

A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night near Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 10:25:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night near Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

Tucson police say the man, a pedestrian, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

