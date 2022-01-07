Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Oregon man arrested in Nevada in Arizona killing

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 15:23:02-05

BULLEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say an Oregon man sought in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Arizona has been arrested in Nevada.

The Bullhead City Police Department said 37-year-old Ryan Clark of Medford, was arrested and jailed Thursday in Las Vegas on an Arizona homicide warrant in the death of 28-year-old Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. Police said a passing driver spotted Hannah’s body Sunday and she was identified Thursday through fingerprint analysis.

Police said the investigation then led to Las Vegas where Clark was arrested after leaving a hotel. Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Clark who could comment on his behalf.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!