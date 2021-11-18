Watch
Police: Officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle

Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:52:24-05

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Peoria police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle after intentionally ramming a pole in a parking lot Thursday.

Police said the man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening and no officers were injured. Police said the incident began at about 2 a.m. when officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the truck and then responded 20 minutes later to a report of the truck hitting a pole in a strip mall’s parking lot in another part of Peoria. Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said officers fired when the man rammed one officer’s vehicle.

The man’s identity and details of his injuries weren't released.

