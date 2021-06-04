Police: Officer shoots, wounds man pointing gun at 2 others

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says an officer shot and wounded a man who was pointing a gun at two other people.

A department statement said the officer was directing traffic Thursday while working off-duty and heard a “loud commotion” and went to investigate. According to the statement, the officer shot the man when the man ignored multiple commands to drop his gun.

The statement said the man is expected to survive his injuries and that nobody else was injured. It also said the man will be booked on multiple charges when he is released from the hospital. No identities were released.

