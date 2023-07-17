Police officer doubles as auto mechanic when woman's car breaks down in heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hana Ripp is rejoicing after a police officer came to the rescue in a way most aren't usually trained to protect and serve.

It all began when Ripp was on her way to Synagogue service Friday evening. She stopped at the Fry's Fuel Center on 1st Avenue and Rodger Road to fill up on gas, but suddenly, her car wouldn't start.

Though it was early evening, the temperature in Tucson was well over 100 F.

"Our police force gets such horrible publicity; yet, I've had the best interactions with both the police and sheriff's department for over 35 years," Ripp recalled.

She told KGUN 9 the heat and humidity were getting to her due to an emphysema diagnosis.

"From crisis times in the 90's with Deputy Almodova, to Friday with Officer Jeff Benedictine on the police force," Ripp shared, "Thank you to those who serve and protect us!"

During their interaction, she learned the officer's grandparents were from Mexico and had taught him how to fix cars. He filled the car's radiator and explained what was going on.

This helped her remain calm.

Ripp is a first-generation Holocaust survivor. She was born outside Dachau, Germany in 1946 to Polish parents.

Her family eventually moved to Tucson in 1975, where her local involvement began with the Jewish community. Ripp's pursuits soon spread out across the Old Pueblo.

Back in 1993, former U.S. Sen. Dennis DeConcini honored her for helping develop Tucson as a model community for the arts. Ripp says her passions still lie in uniting people through the power of music and dancing.