Police: Nonverbal 19-year-old missing

Tucson police are looking for missing 19-year-old Angel King. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jan 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-26 09:58:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for missing 19-year-old Angel King.

King, who is 6 feet tall and 145 pounds, is nonverbal and was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday near Swan and Eastland.

King has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information should call 911.

