Police: Nonverbal 19-year-old missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for missing 19-year-old Angel King.

***Missing Vulnerable Adult***

19-year-old Angel King was last seen around 10:00 p.m. last night near E. Eastland St. and S. Swan Rd. Angel is 6', 145 lbs., thin build, with brown eyes and black hair. Angel is non-verbal. If you see Angel please call 911. https://t.co/dkdCmONgpG pic.twitter.com/iVIYuIDv9t — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 26, 2021

King, who is 6 feet tall and 145 pounds, is nonverbal and was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday near Swan and Eastland.

King has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information should call 911.