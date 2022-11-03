Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday around 9 p.m.
According to Tucson police, the motorcyclist was injured and transported to a hospital.
Officers say the motorcyclist's injuries are life-threatening.
TPD says neither the truck driver nor the motorcyclist were impaired at the time of the crash, and that the driver remained at the site of the wreck.
Police have not released names.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.