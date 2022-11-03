Police: Motorcyclist nearly killed at Golf Links and Camino Seco

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck shut down part of the Golf Links Road and Camino Seco intersection Wednesday around 9 p.m.

According to Tucson police, the motorcyclist was injured and transported to a hospital.

Officers say the motorcyclist's injuries are life-threatening.

TPD says neither the truck driver nor the motorcyclist were impaired at the time of the crash, and that the driver remained at the site of the wreck.

Police have not released names.