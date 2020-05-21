Menu

Police: Metro Phoenix retail complex shooter felt 'bullied'

Police say a man opened fire at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex because he wanted to retaliate for bullying. Photo via AP.
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 15:10:10-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man opened fire at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex because he wanted to retaliate for bullying.

Authorities said Thursday 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. admitted to planning the shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District as a way to “gain some respect” after having been bullied. Police say Hernandez injured three people, one critically, with an assault rifle Wednesday night.

The complex had reopened last week after being shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The area includes the stadium for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

