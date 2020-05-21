Police: Metro Phoenix retail complex shooter felt 'bullied'

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a man opened fire at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex because he wanted to retaliate for bullying.

Authorities said Thursday 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. admitted to planning the shooting at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District as a way to “gain some respect” after having been bullied. Police say Hernandez injured three people, one critically, with an assault rifle Wednesday night.

The complex had reopened last week after being shut down for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The area includes the stadium for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and an arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

