Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man, woman found shot to death at Rose Peak Drive

Police say no suspects are at large
A man and a woman died in a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of South Rose Peak Drive.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:25:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man and a woman died in a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of South Rose Peak Drive.

Tucson police say 73-year-old Karen Parish and 75-year-old Wayne Hayes were both found shot to death in a vehicle parked outside the home at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!