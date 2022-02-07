Police: Man, woman found shot to death at Rose Peak Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man and a woman died in a shooting at a home in the 2400 block of South Rose Peak Drive.
Tucson police say 73-year-old Karen Parish and 75-year-old Wayne Hayes were both found shot to death in a vehicle parked outside the home at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
