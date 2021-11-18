Watch
Police: Man who shot two near Glenn and Alvernon arrested

Posted at 2:38 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:38:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting that injured two near Glenn and Alvernon.

Police say 23-year-old Austin Blake Hazzard faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possessor and possession of a dangerous drug.

One victim is in serious but stable condition and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hazzard was booked into Pima County Jail and has no bond.

