Police: Man waved gun at drive-thru, asked for hot sauce

YUMA, Ariz. (The Sun) — An Arizona man is facing charges after police say he waved a gun at a fast-food drive-thru window and demanded hot sauce.

The Yuma Sun reports is facing multiple charges in the case and was recently arrested earlier this month again _ this time on aggravated drunken driving. According to police,

Lerma in June pulled a gun on an employee at a Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant and demanded hot sauce, which is given for free with every food purchase.

Police say the episode was captured on video surveillance cameras. Lerma and the driver of the car were later arrested. Lerma was arrested on March 3 and has been charged with aggravated DUI.