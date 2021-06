TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide on West Niagara Street Wednesday.

Police went to 1500 West Niagra Street at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, responding to a call from a man who said he had been shot.

Police found the man, 46-year-old Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, at St. Mary's Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounce dead.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.