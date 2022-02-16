Watch
Police: Man shot near River Road Wednesday

A man was shot in the 500 block of West River Road Wednesday.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 14:30:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot in the 500 block of West River Road Wednesday.

Tucson police say a man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were in custody.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

