Police: Man shot near River Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot in the 500 block of West River Road Wednesday.

Tucson police say a man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were in custody.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

