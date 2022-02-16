Police: Man shot near River Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was shot in the 500 block of West River Road Wednesday.
Tucson police say a man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
The man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects were in custody.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
