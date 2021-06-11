Watch
Police: Man shot dead near South Tucson grocery store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — South Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police say 44-year-old Douglas Storm was shot to death around 8:59 p.m. Wednesday near the Food City at 2950 S. 6th Avenue.

Storm lived with his wife in an apartment south of the store. They were walking to the store when Storm turned back to get something he forgot. Two men confronted him, pushed him and shot him.

A tan sedan driven by a blond woman hit the wife with the car in the legs. She wasn't injured.

The two men got into the car, which drove off.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

