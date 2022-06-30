Police: Man shot dead at Ajo Way apartment complex Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 28-year-old man died after he was shot Wednesday night at an Ajo Way apartment complex.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 8:15 p.m. 1500 W. Ajo Way.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument at the complex. The argument moved to the courtyard and led to the shooting.

Suspects left the complex before police arrived.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----