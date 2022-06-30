Police: Man shot dead at Ajo Way apartment complex Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 28-year-old man died after he was shot Wednesday night at an Ajo Way apartment complex.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 8:15 p.m. 1500 W. Ajo Way.
Police say the shooting happened after an argument at the complex. The argument moved to the courtyard and led to the shooting.
Suspects left the complex before police arrived.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.