Police: Man shot 25-year-old woman to death in hotel room

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man in on murder charges.

Police say 46-year-old Keith Larone Colbert killed 25-year-old Rachel Lena Sheridan.

Police say Sheridan was found June 7 at the Days Inn, 1440 S. Craycroft Road, with obvious signs of gun trauma. She was transported to the hospital and died from her injuries June 10.

Detectives say Sheridan and Colbert were in a violent relationship, and Colbert forced his way into Sheridan's room and shot her.

Colbert faces charges including domestic violence aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

