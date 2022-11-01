Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man runs through red light, victim dies while in hospital

Officers suspect driver was drunk
police generic crime scene
File
police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 12:07:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has passed away in the hospital after another person ran a red light, hitting him at the corner of South Kolb and East Stella roads.

Public Information Officer Seargent Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 it all began on Thursday, Oct. 13 a little before 8 p.m.

He confirms police heard reports about a car crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

Sgt. Gradillas says the Buick was traveling southbound on Kolb Road, but failed to stop at a red light. This caused it to hit the eastbound Toyota.

Investigators learned 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell, the driver of the Buick, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police then arrested Howell. He was booked on the following charges:

  • Aggravated DUI
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Emergency crews took 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones, driver of the Toyota, to the hospital.

Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9 Jones passed away on Friday.

Due to Jones' passing, authorities will update Howell's charges with the Pima County Attorney's Office.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!