Police: Man runs through red light, victim dies while in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has passed away in the hospital after another person ran a red light, hitting him at the corner of South Kolb and East Stella roads.
Public Information Officer Seargent Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 it all began on Thursday, Oct. 13 a little before 8 p.m.
He confirms police heard reports about a car crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma.
Sgt. Gradillas says the Buick was traveling southbound on Kolb Road, but failed to stop at a red light. This caused it to hit the eastbound Toyota.
Investigators learned 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell, the driver of the Buick, was impaired at the time of the crash.
Police then arrested Howell. He was booked on the following charges:
- Aggravated DUI
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Emergency crews took 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones, driver of the Toyota, to the hospital.
Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9 Jones passed away on Friday.
Due to Jones' passing, authorities will update Howell's charges with the Pima County Attorney's Office.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.