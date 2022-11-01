Police: Man runs through red light, victim dies while in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has passed away in the hospital after another person ran a red light, hitting him at the corner of South Kolb and East Stella roads.

Public Information Officer Seargent Richard Gradillas told KGUN 9 it all began on Thursday, Oct. 13 a little before 8 p.m.

He confirms police heard reports about a car crash involving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre and a white 1999 Toyota Tacoma.

Sgt. Gradillas says the Buick was traveling southbound on Kolb Road, but failed to stop at a red light. This caused it to hit the eastbound Toyota.

Investigators learned 33-year-old Rasson Keyon Howell, the driver of the Buick, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police then arrested Howell. He was booked on the following charges:



Aggravated DUI

Aggravated assault

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Emergency crews took 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones, driver of the Toyota, to the hospital.

Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9 Jones passed away on Friday.

Due to Jones' passing, authorities will update Howell's charges with the Pima County Attorney's Office.