Police: Man killed at Iron Horse Park

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police investigated the killing of a man at a midtown park.

Police say the incident happened at Iron Horse Park, 75 N. First Avenue at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

A man who was believed to be homeless was found dead at the park with obvious signs of trauma.

No suspects are in custody. Those with information should call 88-CRIME.



***MEDIA RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION - 75 N. 1ST AVE.***

A deceased male was found with obvious signs of trauma yesterday at Iron Horse Park. Details are limited at this time but detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. https://t.co/F9Hlk1eXZi pic.twitter.com/qa5zomDkYG

— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 3, 2020