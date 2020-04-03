Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man killed at Iron Horse Park

Posted: 2:18 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 17:22:25-04
Tucson police investigated the killing of a man at a midtown park. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police investigated the killing of a man at a midtown park.

Police say the incident happened at Iron Horse Park, 75 N. First Avenue at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

A man who was believed to be homeless was found dead at the park with obvious signs of trauma.

No suspects are in custody. Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

A deceased male was found with obvious signs of trauma yesterday at Iron Horse Park. Details are limited at this time but detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. https://t.co/F9Hlk1eXZi pic.twitter.com/qa5zomDkYG

— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.