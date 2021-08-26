Police: Man dies by suicide after armed robbery, carjacking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a man killed himself after he robbed a drug store at gunpoint, carjacked a minivan and barricaded himself in a shed Wednesday.

Police say 23-year-old Ray Arredondo robbed the Walgreens at 8730 E. Broadway at 8:02 p.m., then got into a car driven by 31-year-old Virgilio German Alegria.

The car hit a gate at Lakeside Casitas Apartments, 8250 E. Golf Links Road. Police took Alegria into custody and Arredondo ran away.

Arredondo then pointed a handgun at a man and carjacked a minivan at Lakeside Park, 8201 E. Golf Links Road. After that, he abandoned the van and barricaded himself in a shed attached to a home in the 3400 block of South Magda Avenue.

A SWAT unit and hostage negotiators were called in. The SWAT unit entered the shed at about 1 a.m. Thursday and found Arredondo dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Alegria faces charges including armed robbery, aggravated robbery and felony flight from law enforcement.

