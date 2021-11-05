Police: Man dies after walking in front of car on Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

According to Tucson police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. The man — whose name is being withheld until next of kin are notified — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white 2015 Ford transit was heading north in the 2700 block of North Stone Avenue when it hit the man, who stepped into the roadway off the crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not impaired.

No citations or charges have been issued.

