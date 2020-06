TUCSON, Ariz. — A man died in a motorcyle wreck near South 13th Avenue and West Dakota Drive Thursday.

Tucson police say 41-year-old Donald L. Gibson was riding a red 2017 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle southbound on 13th Avenue when he lost control and crashed on the road, catching fire.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the motorcycle had been reported stolen.

No citations have been issued or arrests have been made.