Police: Man dead, two injured in Ajo Way shooting

Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 16:17:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a Monday night shooting.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, one man was killed and two others were injured in the 1600 block of West Ajo Way.

The shooter and one of the victims were neighbors. One man was hospitalized with serious injuries and the other had non-life threatening wounds. The shooter, who was arrested on charges including murder, was not harmed.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

