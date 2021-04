TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died Tuesday after a wreck in the 4000 block of South Kino Parkway Tuesday.

Tucson police say the wreck happened at 2 a.m. Harvard Ortiz, 43, was found dead after driving a white 2016 Ford Explorer in the Julian Wash, which runs underneath and adjacent to the Kino Parkway.

The vehicle went airborne and fell into the Julian Wash after heading southbound on Kino.