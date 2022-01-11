Police: Man critically injured in 22nd Street shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was critically injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in the 2 a.m. hour.

Tucson police say the man was treated for life-threatening injuries in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street.

No suspects were in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

----

