Police: Man critically injured in 22nd Street shooting

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries
A man was critically injured in a Tuesday morning shooting.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 11, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was critically injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in the 2 a.m. hour.

Tucson police say the man was treated for life-threatening injuries in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street.

No suspects were in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

