Police: Man critically injured in 22nd Street shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was critically injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in the 2 a.m. hour.
Tucson police say the man was treated for life-threatening injuries in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street.
No suspects were in custody as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
