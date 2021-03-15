Menu

Police: Man arrested in deadly pedestrian wreck near Stone and Glenn

Tucson Police Department
Joseph Howard Jackson
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 13:00:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday deadly wreck near Stone and Glenn.

Police say 31-year-old Tyler Lindsey Tolleson, who was walking in the roadway at about 10:30 p.m., died when he was hit by a 2020 Nissan Altima. Tolleson was not in a crosswalk.

The driver, 25-year-old Joseph Howard Jackson, ran off. Police arrested him on charges of second-degree murder and failure to stop at a fatal collision.

Jackson was booked into Pima County Jail. Bond had yet to be set Monday morning.

