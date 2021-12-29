Watch
Police: Man arrested in connection with synagogue vandalism

Man was already held on suspicion of attacking an officer
Police say 37-year-old Dustin Wilkerson faces charges including aggravated criminal damage for damaging Kol Ami Tucson, 225 N. Country Club Road.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with vandalism at a local synagogue.

Wilkerson was already in jail on charges of assaulting an officer. As of noon Tuesday, he was held in Pima County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $7,500.

