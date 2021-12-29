Police: Man arrested in connection with synagogue vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with vandalism at a local synagogue.

Police say 37-year-old Dustin Wilkerson faces charges including aggravated criminal damage for damaging Kol Ami Tucson, 225 N. Country Club Road.

Wilkerson was already in jail on charges of assaulting an officer. As of noon Tuesday, he was held in Pima County Jail on bonds totaling nearly $7,500.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

