Police: Man arrested after shooting, killing 2 in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police arrested a man accused of killing two people in a Tuesday night shooting.

Police say Devon Neff, 21, shot and killed two people outside Filiberto's restaurant at 735 E. Fry Blvd. at about 7 p.m.

He then called police, saying he shot the men in self-defense. He was booked into Cochise County Jail and faces two counts of second-degree murder.

Police say Neff and at least one of the victims knew each other.

Those with information should call (520) 452-7500.