Police: Man arrested after robbery, ramming law enforcement vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales Police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone and rammed several law enforcement vehicles.

Officers say the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Christopher Rivera, 32, took money out of someone's hand at an ATM in the 400 block of West Mariposa Road.

Rivera drove away and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety units tried to pull him over.

Rivera rammed several of the vehicles before he was arrested.

No one was injured.

No injuries occurred during this incident and the Chase Bank continues with normal operations.

The incident is still under investigation.