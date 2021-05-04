Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police make arrest in Arizona in 1988 slaying in Alabama

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Generic cuffs.
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:56:23-04

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of killing a woman in south Alabama more than 30 years ago.

Police in Mobile, Alabama, say 65-year-old Anthony Hayes was taken into custody on Monday in Arizona and is awaiting return to Alabama to face charges. Authorities didn’t release any information about how Hayes became a suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Stella McCrary.

She was found dead in a home in Mobile on Jan. 23, 1988. Mobile police say they began investigating the case again in March, leading to the arrest.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.