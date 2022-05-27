UPDATE: Vulnerable 83-year-old found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department was looking for an 83-year-old.
Police reveal Sergio Gradillas was last seen Friday just north of the airport in the area of South Campbell Boulevard and East Bilby Road.
Officers say he is 5'5" and about 145 pounds.
They add Sergio was wearing grey shorts and an unknown color shirt.
Police found him in the late afternoon.
