Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Vulnerable 83-year-old found safe

Last scene a couple blocks north of airport
Tucson Police Department missing man.jpg
Tucson Police Department
Tucson Police Department missing man.jpg
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 19:35:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department was looking for an 83-year-old.

Police reveal Sergio Gradillas was last seen Friday just north of the airport in the area of South Campbell Boulevard and East Bilby Road.

Officers say he is 5'5" and about 145 pounds.

They add Sergio was wearing grey shorts and an unknown color shirt.

Police found him in the late afternoon.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair begins June 6 ⏰