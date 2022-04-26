Watch
Police looking for vulnerable 65-year-old missing from University Medical Center

missing.jpg
missing.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vulnerable adult is missing and the Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help.

Sirkka Monahan is a 65-year-old who was last seen Tuesday walking northbound from Banner University Medical Center-Main just after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say she was wearing a blue top and light colored pants.

If anyone sees her, please call 911.

——-
