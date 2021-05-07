Watch
Police looking for suspect who carjacked, kidnapped 73-year-old man

Tucson police are looking for someone who carjacked and kidnapped a 73-year-old man March 14. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 5:59 AM, May 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for someone who carjacked and kidnapped a 73-year-old man March 14.

Police say a 15-to-20-year-old who told the victim his name was John. He drove around at high speeds until he parked at 3245 N. Wilmot Road, then ran off.

The victim was not injured and police recovered the vehicle.

The suspect is believed to be between 15 and 20 years old and 5-foot-5, with a thin or medium build.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

