Police looking for suspect who carjacked, kidnapped 73-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for someone who carjacked and kidnapped a 73-year-old man March 14.

The suspect kidnapped a 73 year old disabled victim during a carjacking. The suspect drove around at high speeds until he parked the vehicle at 3245 S. Wilmot and ran off on foot. Suspect told the victim his name was "John." White male, 15 to 20 years old, 5'5", thin/medium build pic.twitter.com/jrZi3dKpHD — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) May 6, 2021

Police say a 15-to-20-year-old who told the victim his name was John. He drove around at high speeds until he parked at 3245 N. Wilmot Road, then ran off.

The victim was not injured and police recovered the vehicle.

The suspect is believed to be between 15 and 20 years old and 5-foot-5, with a thin or medium build.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

