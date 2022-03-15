Police looking for suspect connected to two convenience store shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who is connected to two January shootings.
Detectives are seeking information regarding the below pictured suspect. He is wanted in two shooting incidents from January 11 & 12, 2022. The first incident happened at 4701 E. 22nd St. The second occurred near 2400 N. Palo Verde Ave. Anyone w/info is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/KgC1ds0brZ— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 15, 2022
Police say the incidents happened at convenience stores in the 4700 block of East 22nd Street Jan. 11 and the 2400 block of North Palo Verde Avenue Jan. 12.
No one was injured in either shooting.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
