Police looking for suspect connected to two convenience store shootings

Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 15:28:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a man who is connected to two January shootings.

Police say the incidents happened at convenience stores in the 4700 block of East 22nd Street Jan. 11 and the 2400 block of North Palo Verde Avenue Jan. 12.

No one was injured in either shooting.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
