Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for bank robbery suspect

Need public's help identifying him
bank robbery suspect.jpg
Tucson Police Department/Chase Bank
bank robbery suspect.jpg
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 15:36:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in a recent bank robbery.

According to officers, he is the main suspect responsible for a robbery at a Chase Bank on North Craycroft Road.

Police announced Wednesday they need the public's help identifying him.

He was last seen Friday afternoon.

Officers are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!