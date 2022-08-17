Police looking for bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in a recent bank robbery.

According to officers, he is the main suspect responsible for a robbery at a Chase Bank on North Craycroft Road.

Police announced Wednesday they need the public's help identifying him.

He was last seen Friday afternoon.

Officers are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME.

