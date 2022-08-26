Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking for armed man on the run

Area of Pantano and Wrightstown roads
The Tucson Police Department is currently looking for an armed man on the run in the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown roads.
Tucson police looking for armed man on the run.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 14:03:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently looking for an armed man on the run in the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown roads.

A Tucsonan first tipped KGUN 9 Friday morning, saying officers had rifles drawn and were "entering and surrounding" an apartment complex in the area.

Then, a public information officer confirmed a man was seen in the neighborhood with a rifle.

No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!