Police looking for armed man on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently looking for an armed man on the run in the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown roads.
A Tucsonan first tipped KGUN 9 Friday morning, saying officers had rifles drawn and were "entering and surrounding" an apartment complex in the area.
Then, a public information officer confirmed a man was seen in the neighborhood with a rifle.
No injuries were reported.
Details are limited at this time. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.