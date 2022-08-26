Police looking for armed man on the run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently looking for an armed man on the run in the southwest corner of Pantano and Wrightstown roads.

A Tucsonan first tipped KGUN 9 Friday morning, saying officers had rifles drawn and were "entering and surrounding" an apartment complex in the area.

Then, a public information officer confirmed a man was seen in the neighborhood with a rifle.

No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.