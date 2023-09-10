Police looking for 81-year-old man from Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is looking for 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler, who was last seen early Saturday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Sierra Vista police reached out, requesting the issuance of a statewide Silver Alert for him.

Beumler is described as the following:



Standing at 6 feet, 1 inches tall

Weighing 195 pounds

Brown eyed

Gray haired

Police say he was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat and eyeglasses, as well as driving a red 2022 Toyota Rav 4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH. This last time Beumler was spotted, he was seen driving in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90, between Sierra Vista and Bisbee, Ariz.

If anyone has information on Beumler's whereabouts, please contact police at (520) 803 - 3555.