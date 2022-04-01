Watch
Police looking for 55-year-old missing vulnerable woman

Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 09:08:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 55-year-old woman.

Police say Janie Hunter was last seen near Escalante and Pantano Roads .

She stands 5-3, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans and white Nikes.

Those with information should call 911.

