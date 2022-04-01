Police looking for 55-year-old missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a missing, vulnerable 55-year-old woman.
Police say Janie Hunter was last seen near Escalante and Pantano Roads .
🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 1, 2022
55-year-old Janie Hunter was last seen yesterday in the area of E. Escalante Rd. & S. Pantano Rd. She is 5”3/135 lbs. Janie was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/cL2CXq5MnW
She stands 5-3, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans and white Nikes.
Those with information should call 911.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.