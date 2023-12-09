Police look into 'possible overdose' at Eastside Panda Express

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a possible overdose at a Panda Express on the Eastside of town.
Public Information Officer Frank Magos tells KGUN 9 a man near the corner of East Tanque Verde and North Sabino Canyon roads trespassed on Panda Express' property at 7111 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson, Ariz. 85715.
He says police first heard about the suspect entering the bathroom around 3 p.m. Officers eventually took him into custody.
This person was then taken to the St. Joseph's Hospital "for medical evaluation regarding possible overdose."
