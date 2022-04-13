Police look for white car that hit pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a white car that hit a pedestrian near Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue Sunday, March 27.

🚨DETECTIVES SEEKING INFORMATION🚨



On 3/27/22, a white sedan struck a pedestrian near Speedway Blvd. & N. Stone Ave. The vehicle is pictured below, detectives are in the process of obtaining better quality photos/video. Please call 88-CRIME w/infohttps://t.co/OQ17TcaJcE pic.twitter.com/vFWemctefo — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) April 13, 2022

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

