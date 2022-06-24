Police look for white car connected to Monday hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run from Monday.

Police say the crash happened at 4:13 a.m. that day near Speedway and Park.

Traffic Unit Detectives have obtained photos of the vehicle and are attempting to locate additional photos/videos. The vehicle in question should have front-end damage. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/FnBGeE2vVJ — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 24, 2022

The car hit a man and then continued westbound on Speedway.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

