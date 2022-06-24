Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police look for white car connected to Monday hit-and-run

Tucson police are looking for a vehicle connected to a June 20 hit-and-run. Police say the crash happened at 4:13 a.m. that day near Speedway and Park. Photos via TPD.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 14:55:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run from Monday.

Police say the crash happened at 4:13 a.m. that day near Speedway and Park.

The car hit a man and then continued westbound on Speedway.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰