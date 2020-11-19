Menu

Police look for vulnerable 57-year-old man

Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-19 08:20:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

Police say 57-year-old Willie Robinson was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 2200 N. Avenida El Capitan.

Robinson is 6-4 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Those with information should call 911.

