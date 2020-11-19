Police look for vulnerable 57-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers out west need your help. Willie Robinson (57) hasn't been seen since 8 a.m. In the area of 2200 N. Avenida El Capitan.



Police say 57-year-old Willie Robinson was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 2200 N. Avenida El Capitan.

Robinson is 6-4 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Those with information should call 911.

