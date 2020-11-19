Police look for vulnerable 57-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable man.
Police say 57-year-old Willie Robinson was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 2200 N. Avenida El Capitan.
Robinson is 6-4 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans.
Those with information should call 911.