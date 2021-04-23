Watch
Police look for vehicle spotted near Valencia and 12th Avenue

Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:33:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in suspicious activities Friday.

Police say the car was headed south at about 8 a.m. on Santa Clara Avenue from West Calle Margarita near Valencia and South 12th Avenue.

According to Officer Frank Magos, police responded to a 911 call as a precautionary measure but did not confirm that a crime had happened.

Those with information should call 911.

