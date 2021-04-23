Police look for vehicle spotted near Valencia and 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in suspicious activities Friday.

🚨SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY - VEHICLE🚨



Officers from @ops_south are searching for the below pictured vehicle & its occupants. It was last seen this morning at 8 a.m. going south on Santa Clara Ave. from W. Calle Margarita. (near Valencia/S. 12th Ave.) Please call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/WcyT5oX2b1 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) April 23, 2021

Police say the car was headed south at about 8 a.m. on Santa Clara Avenue from West Calle Margarita near Valencia and South 12th Avenue.

According to Officer Frank Magos, police responded to a 911 call as a precautionary measure but did not confirm that a crime had happened.

Those with information should call 911.

