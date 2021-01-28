Menu

Police look for two suspects who stole puppy from boy on southside

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 14:46:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a puppy was stolen on the southside Jan. 13.

Police say suspects walked up to an 11-year-old who was walking a dog in the 5000 block of South Cherry Avenue at 3 p.m. that day.

The suspects pushed the boy to the ground and stole his puppy.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

