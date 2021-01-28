Police look for two suspects who stole puppy from boy on southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a puppy was stolen on the southside Jan. 13.

Puppy Robbery: On 1/13/21 3pm. @ 5000 S Cherry. The pictured suspects walked up to an 11-year-old who was walking his puppy. The suspects pushed the victim to the ground and took his puppy. We need the community's help to identify the suspects and return this puppy to the owner. pic.twitter.com/hdqQX0RR9E — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) January 28, 2021

Police say suspects walked up to an 11-year-old who was walking a dog in the 5000 block of South Cherry Avenue at 3 p.m. that day.

The suspects pushed the boy to the ground and stole his puppy.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.