TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

BANK ROBBERY: On 01/30/21, the pictured suspect robbed the US Bank at Broadway/Pantano. If you have any information you can remain anonymous by contacting 88-Crime. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/SwH8ED7uV4 — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) February 10, 2021

Police are looking for someone who robbed the US Bank at 7865 E. Broadway Jan. 30.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.